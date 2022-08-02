Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of LBAI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.81. 165,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $87.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Articles

