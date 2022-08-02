Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issues Earnings Results

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $130,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,980.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $1,682,197.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $130,372.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,980.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,903 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,296. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 384,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after acquiring an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

