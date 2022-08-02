Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi acquired 10,570 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $496,261.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,146.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi acquired 10,570 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $496,261.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,146.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $1,682,197.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,903 shares of company stock worth $12,257,296 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 101.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 32.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

