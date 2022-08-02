Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,569. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $5,455,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,041,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $5,455,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,041,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,903 shares of company stock worth $12,257,296. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.