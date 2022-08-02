LCX (LCX) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

LCX (LCX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, LCX has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. LCX has a market cap of $46.19 million and $582,128.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LCX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,943.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003784 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00128469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032077 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX (LCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,901,119 coins. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LCX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.