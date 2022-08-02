Lee Enterprises (LEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.16 million. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, analysts expect Lee Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LEE stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $110.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.29. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $44.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Lee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

In related news, Director David T. Pearson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $28,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,315.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lee Enterprises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

