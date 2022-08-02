Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Semler Scientific by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Semler Scientific by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Semler Scientific from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

SMLR stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. The company has a market cap of $224.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.89. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

