Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 2.7% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $169.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

