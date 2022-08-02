Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Insperity comprises 1.6% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Insperity worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after buying an additional 734,422 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 399.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 508,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,017,000 after purchasing an additional 406,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Insperity by 892.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 104,008 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 558.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 52,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 423.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 52,233 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NSP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

Insperity Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

