Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Takes Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cognex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Cognex by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after buying an additional 50,781 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cognex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 763,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,785,000 after buying an additional 82,387 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,516,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 135.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 61,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $92.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

