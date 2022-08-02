Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt updated its FY22 guidance to $2.65-$2.80 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.47. 1,625,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.31. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

