Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $97.95 and last traded at $98.69. 2,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 603,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.15.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.86.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $35,888,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

