Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) is Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s 9th Largest Position

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 722,560 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Lennar were worth $111,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Lennar by 1,311.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Lennar by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in Lennar by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lennar by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

