Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 150.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASG opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

