Lido DAO Token Hits Market Cap of $289.64 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars.

