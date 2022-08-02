Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $182.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LCUT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. 24,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,373. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

