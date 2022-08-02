Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 53,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,287,192 shares.The stock last traded at $22.77 and had previously closed at $22.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

