Limbach (LMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Limbach to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Limbach has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LMB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,521.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,599 shares of company stock worth $85,727. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Limbach in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

