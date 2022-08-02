LINKA Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (LINKA) traded 71.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $840,599.84 and approximately $535.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,101.87 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00128133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031497 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.