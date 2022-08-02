Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LYV opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.69. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.32.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,260,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at $310,563,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 839.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 316,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after acquiring an additional 282,478 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 41.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

