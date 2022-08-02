Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Increased by St. James Investment Advisors LLC

St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.7% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $8.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,612. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.18.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

