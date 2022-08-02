Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

NYSE LMT opened at $419.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.18.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

