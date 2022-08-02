Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 billion.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.2 %

LMT stock traded up $9.09 on Tuesday, hitting $428.37. 45,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,612. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $448.00.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

