Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 billion.
Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.2 %
LMT stock traded up $9.09 on Tuesday, hitting $428.37. 45,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,612. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $448.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin
In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.