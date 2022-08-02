Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Up 8.8%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 56,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,851,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIDE shares. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.79.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors Trading Up 11.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $514.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lordstown Motors news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $58,270.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,563.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.