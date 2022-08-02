Lordstown Motors (RIDE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lordstown Motors to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lordstown Motors Trading Up 1.3 %
Lordstown Motors stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lordstown Motors
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lordstown Motors
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 685.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.79.
About Lordstown Motors
Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lordstown Motors (RIDE)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.