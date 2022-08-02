Lordstown Motors (RIDE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lordstown Motors to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

In other Lordstown Motors news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $58,270.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,563.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 685.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.79.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

