Lossless (LSS) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Lossless (LSS) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and $259,099.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00627929 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016708 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00034571 BTC.
Lossless Profile
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
Lossless Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.