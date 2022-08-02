Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Short Interest Up 33.7% in July

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the June 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHIF remained flat at 0.54 during trading on Tuesday. Lucero Energy has a 52-week low of 0.18 and a 52-week high of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.57.

Get Lucero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSHIF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lucero Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lucero Energy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.