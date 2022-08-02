Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

