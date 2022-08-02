LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.79% from the stock’s previous close.
LYB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.37.
Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,754. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
