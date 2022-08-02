LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.79% from the stock’s previous close.

LYB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.37.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,754. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

