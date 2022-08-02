LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.
Shares of LYB opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94.
In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
