LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

