Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Shares Up 1.7%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.31 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.45). 171,443 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 169,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.42).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Macfarlane Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.44. The firm has a market cap of £186.84 million and a P/E ratio of 1,311.11.

Insider Transactions at Macfarlane Group

About Macfarlane Group

In other news, insider Ivor Gray sold 29,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £35,234.80 ($43,174.61).

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

