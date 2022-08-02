Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Made.com Group Plc (LON:MADE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 19221933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Made.com Group from GBX 194 ($2.38) to GBX 79 ($0.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Made.com Group from GBX 72 ($0.88) to GBX 23 ($0.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

The company has a market cap of £35.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.17.

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.

