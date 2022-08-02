MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 39.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.90 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

About MAG Silver



MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

