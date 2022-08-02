MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Update

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MNSB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,903. MainStreet Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.44.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

