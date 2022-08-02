Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.6% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

VZ stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

