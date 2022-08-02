MAPS (MAPS) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, MAPS has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a total market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $475,001.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges.
About MAPS
MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 44,878,925 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.
Buying and Selling MAPS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.
