Marcus (MCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $132.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marcus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marcus Stock Performance

MCS stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Marcus has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marcus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marcus by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Marcus by 22.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

(Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Read More

