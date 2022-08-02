Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MVI opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £61.04 million and a PE ratio of 358.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.91. Marwyn Value Investors has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 130 ($1.59).

In related news, insider Robert Ware sold 200,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £226,196.62 ($277,167.77).

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

