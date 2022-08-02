MASQ (MASQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

MASQ (MASQ) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $44,505.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00633244 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00034282 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

MASQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

