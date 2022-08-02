MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.09-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.28 billion.

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ stock opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39. MasTec has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup reissued a maintains rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

