Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.08

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.08 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 216696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Down 19.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.