Matson (NYSE:MATX) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $93.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $131.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.55. Matson has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson will post 29.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $193,986.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,342,122.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $193,986.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,342,122.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,721 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

