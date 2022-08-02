Maurice Anthony Milikin Purchases 12,979 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $505,272.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,634.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Maurice Anthony Milikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88.

On Monday, July 18th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.36 per share, with a total value of $471,916.44.

On Monday, July 11th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $469,450.43.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $466,724.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.57. 345,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,372,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 142,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. UBS Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

