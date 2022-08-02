Maxcoin (MAX) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $113,274.06 and $26.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,918.26 or 0.99891485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00043787 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00212064 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00246330 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00116563 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00051262 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004434 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

