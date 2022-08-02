MBIA (MBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of MBI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,372. MBIA has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $696.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MBIA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,255,000 after purchasing an additional 65,720 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth about $9,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MBIA by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 239,996 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

