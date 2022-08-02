MBIA (MBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.
MBIA Stock Performance
Shares of MBI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,372. MBIA has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $696.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.09.
About MBIA
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
