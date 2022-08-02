MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Short Interest Update

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts:

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of MAMTF stock remained flat at 12.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. MCAN Mortgage has a twelve month low of 12.12 and a twelve month high of 15.34.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.