MediWound (MDWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MediWound to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDWD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 20,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,487. The company has a market cap of $54.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.05. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDWD. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

