Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $16.50 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 5,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $17.17.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 92,282 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.