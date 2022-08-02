Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

MRK stock opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $223.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

