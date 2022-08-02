Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Short Interest Update

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 1,808.4% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MEAC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,801. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Company Profile

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

